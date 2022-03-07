Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,481 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of Similarweb worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $8,230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Similarweb Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

