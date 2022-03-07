Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 5,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.20% of Telos worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Telos stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.15. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.