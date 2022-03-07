Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 28,372 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

