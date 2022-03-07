Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.57 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

