Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 35,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

