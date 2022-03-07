Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 104,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.08 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.