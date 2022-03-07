Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.73% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

