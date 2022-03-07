Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.69 Million Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,116 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 129.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

