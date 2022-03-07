Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Credicorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,265,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 181,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $154.84 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

