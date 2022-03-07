Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Sprott at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth about $2,132,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 140.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

NYSE SII opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.