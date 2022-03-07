UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.57 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627,081 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of AGNC Investment worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 884,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 138,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,863,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.06 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.