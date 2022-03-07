UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,868 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Carlyle Group worth $42,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

