UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,742 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Wix.com worth $43,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $73.51 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

