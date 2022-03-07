UBS Group AG Has $8.50 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MHD opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

