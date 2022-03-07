UBS Group AG Invests $8.35 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $13,752,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,522,000.

ILCB stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

