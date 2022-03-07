UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.