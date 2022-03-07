UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.46% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

EWN opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

