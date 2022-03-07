UBS Group AG Sells 64,243 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

