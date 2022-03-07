UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $28.06 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

