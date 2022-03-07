UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

