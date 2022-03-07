UMB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

