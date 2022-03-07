Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

UMICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Umicore from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Umicore from €44.00 ($49.44) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Umicore has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

