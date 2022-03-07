Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 669,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,183. Unilever has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Unilever by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

