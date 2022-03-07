United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBOH opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $37.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

