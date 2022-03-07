Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

UNIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 1,159,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 303,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

