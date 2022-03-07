Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $164.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of UHS opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

