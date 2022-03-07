Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 246.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.