Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 10.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 119,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,487,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 217,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,604 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

