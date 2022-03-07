Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
UROY opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.19 million and a P/E ratio of -213.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 162.72 and a current ratio of 261.28. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Uranium Royalty (Get Rating)
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
