US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.77 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.