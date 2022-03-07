USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HUGS opened at $10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. USHG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 349,959 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

