VAALCO Energy (EGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EGY stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.