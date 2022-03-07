Vabble One Day Volume Hits $42,809.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Vabble has a market cap of $3.37 million and $42,809.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

