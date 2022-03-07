Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

VLN stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.