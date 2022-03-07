Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

