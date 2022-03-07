Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Shares of VUG traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.90 and a 1-year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
