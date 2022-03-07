Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.90 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.