Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 116,739.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,908,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895,986 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after acquiring an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $56,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 696,344 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $65.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

