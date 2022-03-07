Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $104.87. 56,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,847. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.59 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

