Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

