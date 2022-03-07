Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $42.16 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,534 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth $157,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CCMP opened at $178.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

