Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 35,529 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,529 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $53,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $244.84 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

