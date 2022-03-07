Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,947,756.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

