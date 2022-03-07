Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vera Bradley by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.