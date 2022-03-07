Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.78.

VCYT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veracyte by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Veracyte by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

