Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56. Veris Residential has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veris Residential (VRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.