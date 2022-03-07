Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.32. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of VCTR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 254,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

