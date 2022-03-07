Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $140.73 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.