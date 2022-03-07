Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,595. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

