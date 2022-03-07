Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,613,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. 32,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,041. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

