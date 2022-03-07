Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.10

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 25928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

